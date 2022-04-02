ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. Analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,033,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after buying an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,184,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

