Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of LNG stock traded up $3.44 on Monday, reaching $142.09. 2,101,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $70.51 and a 12-month high of $149.42.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

