China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 72,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 85,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

The stock has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

China Construction Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

