Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDSVF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

LDSVF stock opened at $11,942.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11,052.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11,829.12. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $8,597.15 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.