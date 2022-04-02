Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 3,744,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,800.3 days.

PPRQF opened at $12.44 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $12.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

