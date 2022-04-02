Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Chubb stock opened at $216.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

