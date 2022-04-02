Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.08.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

