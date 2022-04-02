CIBC Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$36.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KEY. CSFB raised shares of Keyera from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.50.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$31.57 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$25.41 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.10.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.97%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.