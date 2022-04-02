CION Invt (NYSE:CION) vs. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) Head to Head Review

CION Invt (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CION Invt and Douglas Elliman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CION Invt 75.48% 7.94% 4.16% Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A

CION Invt pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CION Invt pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CION Invt and Douglas Elliman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CION Invt $157.35 million 10.19 $118.76 million $1.41 10.02 Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.44 N/A N/A N/A

CION Invt has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CION Invt and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CION Invt 0 1 0 0 2.00 Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00

CION Invt presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.54%. Douglas Elliman has a consensus price target of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than CION Invt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of CION Invt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Invt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About CION Invt (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc. provides residential real estate brokerage services in the United States. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,600 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan area, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. The company was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

