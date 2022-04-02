CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market cap of $543.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
About CIRCOR International (Get Rating)
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.
