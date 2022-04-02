Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

NASDAQ:CTRN traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

