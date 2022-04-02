Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $17.01 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLVT. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth approximately $40,583,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,200,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,107,000 after buying an additional 572,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Clarivate by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 129,628 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clarivate by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 677,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 112,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.