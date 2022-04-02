Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0128 per share on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

In related news, insider John Abernethy bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.84 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$42,100.00 ($31,654.14).

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

