Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $132.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $148.31.

CLX stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.83. 1,388,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,503. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.42. Clorox has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $196.65.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 30.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

