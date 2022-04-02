Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $123.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,548,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.21, for a total transaction of $2,544,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 88.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 80.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,639,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

