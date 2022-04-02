Clovis Oncology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 106,147 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,981% compared to the average volume of 3,445 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

CLVS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter worth $45,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

