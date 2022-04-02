Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.32

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and traded as high as $81.93. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $81.93, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.