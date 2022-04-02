Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $81.68

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.68 and traded as low as C$76.97. Cogeco shares last traded at C$77.34, with a volume of 30,441 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$78.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$745.26 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.9899996 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Company Profile (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.