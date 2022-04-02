Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $78.06 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

