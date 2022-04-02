Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of LDP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 46,285 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $599,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

