Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RQI opened at $16.84 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

