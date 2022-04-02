Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 3%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.
About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.
