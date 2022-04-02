Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 3%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.22 and last traded at $13.22. 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 904,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $992.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 87.92% and a negative return on equity of 224.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,918,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after buying an additional 329,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 514,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 537,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 193,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

