Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) to post sales of $338.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $339.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.30 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $355.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 37.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

