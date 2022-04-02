CommerceBlock Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CBT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CommerceBlock has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the US dollar. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00038001 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00108651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock . The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CommerceBlock’s official message board is blog.commerceblock.com . The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

Buying and Selling CommerceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

