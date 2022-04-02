CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

COMM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.69. 5,306,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $22.18.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,925,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,125,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,669,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after acquiring an additional 808,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in CommScope by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

