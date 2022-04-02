Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Community Bank System in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBU stock opened at $70.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBU. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Community Bank System by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

