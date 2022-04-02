Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Shares of CBU opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $159.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.27 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $33,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 755.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

