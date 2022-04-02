Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE CHCT opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,374,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 233,350 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 161.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

