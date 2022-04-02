Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
SID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Shares of SID traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.58. 4,815,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,158,898. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 367,469 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 615,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 397,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (Get Rating)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
