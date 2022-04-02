Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CVR Medical and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Treace Medical Concepts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 65.38%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.45 Treace Medical Concepts $94.42 million 11.31 -$20.55 million ($0.41) -47.56

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% Treace Medical Concepts -21.77% -28.87% -17.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVR Medical beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Medical Company Profile

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

