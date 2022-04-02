Comparing L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) & Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) and Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of L’Air Liquide shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for L’Air Liquide and Sunny Optical Technology (Group), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Air Liquide 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sunny Optical Technology (Group) 0 1 2 0 2.67

L’Air Liquide presently has a consensus target price of $169.33, suggesting a potential upside of 380.86%. Given L’Air Liquide’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe L’Air Liquide is more favorable than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Volatility & Risk

L’Air Liquide has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Air Liquide $27.61 billion 3.03 $3.04 billion N/A N/A Sunny Optical Technology (Group) $5.51 billion 3.20 $705.92 million N/A N/A

L’Air Liquide has higher revenue and earnings than Sunny Optical Technology (Group).

Profitability

This table compares L’Air Liquide and Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Air Liquide N/A N/A N/A Sunny Optical Technology (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

L’Air Liquide beats Sunny Optical Technology (Group) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Air Liquide (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide S.A. provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors. It also supplies medical gases, hygiene products, equipment, and services to hospitals, as well as to patients in their homes; and produces and distributes healthcare specialty ingredients for the cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and vaccine markets. In addition, this segment supplies gases, materials, and services for use in the production of semi-conductors, as well as flat screens and photovoltaic panels. Its Engineering & Construction segment designs, develops, and builds industrial gas production plants for third parties; and designs and manufactures plants in the traditional, renewable, and alternative energy sectors. The company's Global Markets & Technologies segment delivers technological solutions, such as molecules, equipment, and services to support the markets of energy transition, primarily in transport, energy, and waste valorization, as well as related to deep tech in the space exploration, aerospace, and big science. This segment also invests in biomethane production units, as well as develops stations for distributing natural bio-gas for vehicles and hydrogen to support clean mobility; operates biomethane production units for use in the maritime industry; and supplies gases for the offshore oil and gas platforms, offshore wind turbines, and cryogenic transportation by sea. L'Air Liquide S.A. was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (Get Rating)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments. The company's products include optical components, such as glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets; optoelectronic products, such as handset camera modules, three dimensional optoelectronic products, vehicle modules, and other optoelectronic modules; and optical instruments comprising microscopes and intelligent equipment for testing. Its optoelectronic-related products are used in handsets, digital cameras, vehicle imaging and sensing systems, security surveillance systems, and virtual reality/augmented reality, which are combined with optical, electronic, software, and mechanical technologies. In addition, the company engages in the research and development of infrared technologies; trading of optical instruments and optoelectronics products; property leasing activities; and development, service, and consultation of technology, as well as provision of financing services. It operates primarily in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, India, and the United States. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Yuyao, China.

