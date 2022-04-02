Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.76. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CODI. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 49,347.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $21,032,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,010,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Compass Diversified by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,663,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 229,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.