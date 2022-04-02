Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 1,721.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,721.67 ($22.55).

CPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.20) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of CPG traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching GBX 1,596 ($20.91). 2,767,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,092,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £28.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80. Compass Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,395.50 ($18.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,823 ($23.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,685.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,603.12.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

