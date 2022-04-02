Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of CGEN opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

