Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock worth $230,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 280,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,056,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

