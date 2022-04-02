Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 11,501 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $13,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $208.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.