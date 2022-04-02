Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,409 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 233,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 105,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $848,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8,310,000.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.32. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

