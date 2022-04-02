Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 506,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. StockNews.com lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $63.05.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

