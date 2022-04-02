Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,107,155,000 after purchasing an additional 306,909 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.12.

AMGN opened at $243.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.