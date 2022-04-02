Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,485 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,392 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 43.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after buying an additional 1,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,124,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,180,771,000 after buying an additional 662,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

