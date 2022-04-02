Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 239,873 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,873 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 225,226 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,535,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares during the period. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 111,289 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

