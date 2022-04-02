Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 283 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 144.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth $311,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.6% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $259,000.
Helen of Troy stock opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200 day moving average is $224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $192.90 and a 52-week high of $256.26.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
