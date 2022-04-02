Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes $774,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV opened at $263.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.87 and a 200 day moving average of $264.60. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $238.14 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.