Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,335,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $667.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $506.51 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

