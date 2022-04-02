Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conn’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conn’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.06. 1,032,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,110. The stock has a market cap of $444.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

