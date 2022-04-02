Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Shares of ED opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 273 shares of company stock valued at $24,172. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 934,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

