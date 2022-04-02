Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.16.

STZ traded up $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $233.71. 592,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -779.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

