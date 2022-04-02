Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Cut to $278.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.16.

STZ opened at $233.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -779.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -310.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

