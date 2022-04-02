Contrasting Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) & 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB)

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) and 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $426.69 million 3.23 $104.00 million $2.25 15.44 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.70 $7.63 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.27%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and 1st Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 24.37% 14.31% 1.23% 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares (Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans. In addition, it invests in Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal National Mortgage Association, Government National Mortgage Association, and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities; U.S. Treasury securities; New York state and local municipal obligations; U.S. government-sponsored enterprise securities; and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management services, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; investment products and services through a third-party broker dealer; and title insurance broker services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 60 branch locations throughout Long Island and the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

