Contrasting Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Rating) and Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) are both retail trade companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

89.1% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 5.84% 53.59% 9.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Comercial Chedraui 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macy’s 3 4 5 0 2.17

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $32.91, indicating a potential upside of 35.76%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Comercial Chedraui and Macy’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Comercial Chedraui N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.46 billion 0.29 $1.43 billion $4.60 5.27

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Comercial Chedraui.

Summary

Macy’s beats Grupo Comercial Chedraui on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui (Get Rating)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers. It operates 306 stores, including 198 tiendas chedraui, 60 super chedraui, 15 super che, and 33 supercito stores; and 7 distribution centers in Mexico, as well as 125 self-service stores, such as 64 El Super and 61 Fiesta stores in the United States. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Macy’s (Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.